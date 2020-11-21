Favorite books sought for future holiday series

In the midst of a year that has tested, affirmed or renewed the faith of people worldwide, we're looking for contributing writers to share in detail what books based in faith you have been turning to find comfort and strength. What titles would you recommend to others this year, and why?

We're choosing from your responses of between 200-300 words, with a synopsis and review you provide for publication, and when possible, a photo of the book's cover to feature alongside your contribution.

Send submissions to Francisca Jones, religion editor, at fjones@adgnewsroom.com.