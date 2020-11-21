• Rick Scott, 67, the Republican U.S. senator from Florida, said he is isolating at home with "very mild symptoms" after testing positive for the coronavirus and urged people to "do the right things to protect yourselves and others" by wearing a mask, social distancing and following other pandemic guidelines.

• Jerry Bridges, the former coroner in Jones County, Ga., accused of defrauding people of money paid to him in advance to cover funeral and burial expenses, pleaded guilty to 10 misdemeanors and 33 felonies involving thefts totaling more than $200,000, prosecutors said.

• Victor DeJesus Jr., 48, a former guard at a federal prison in Miami who pleaded guilty to smuggling cellphones, cigarettes and other contraband into the prison, was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison, prosecutors said.

• Hyrum Wilson, 41, a pharmacist in Auburn, Neb., and William Burgamy, 33, of Hanover, Md., who ran a black-market website that offered drugs for sale, were sentenced to prison terms of 14 years for Wilson and nine years for Burgamy after being convicted of plotting to firebomb a competitor's pharmacy.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

• Martin Steltner, a spokesman for the Berlin prosecutor's office, said a 41-year-old man arrested on murder charges "had an interest in cannibalism" after the remains of a 44-year-old man were found on the north side of the city.

• Graham Dill, 19, of Kansas City, Mo., who police said appeared disoriented and incoherent when he was questioned about fatally shooting a man while high on psychedelic mushrooms, was charged with second-degree murder.

• Victor Rivera, 29, accused of stealing a $250,000 watch at gunpoint from Cheban, the self-styled culinary influencer known as "Foodgod," at a home in Englewood, N.J., faces armed-robbery charges after being arrested in Miami, federal authorities said.

• Dean Jackson, a school spokesman in Newnan, Ga., said a bus driver has been placed on leave after a 4-year-old boy, overlooked when he fell asleep on a bus, was found walking along a street about two hours after the driver had finished his morning run and parked the bus near his home.

• Edwin Edwards, 93, who served as Louisiana governor for four terms, has returned home after being treated at a Baton Rouge hospital for pneumonia, his second hospitalization in less than a week for breathing problems, his wife, Trina, said.