One dead, two hospitalized after Fayetteville fire

The Fayetteville Fire Department was dispatched at 3:18 a.m. Saturday to the Myers Apartments on South Gregg Avenue and West Center Street. (Andy Shupe/NWA Democrat-Gazette)

FAYETTEVILLE -- One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after an early morning apartment fire, according to Braden Flood, battalion chief at the Fire Department.

The name of the person who died has not been released, Flood said.

The department was dispatched at 3:18 a.m. today to the Myers Apartments on South Gregg Avenue and West Center Street.

The apartment complex is two stories, and the damage is mostly on the second story, Flood said. The department thinks the three people were in the same unit, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.