Religion calendar

WORSHIP SERVICES

• Bullock Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1513 S. Park St., will livestream services at 10 a.m. Sundays at btclr.org. (501) 375-1581.

• Calvary Baptist Church, 5700 Cantrell Road, is serving as a drop-off location for shoe box gifts for Operation Christmas Child. The organization's National Collection Week runs through Monday, and the church will collect gifts from from noon to 2 p.m. today, Sunday and Monday. Call (501) 580-8032 or visit samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to participate.

• Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., livestreams services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and Compline at 7 p.m. Sundays; and prayer service at 12:05 p.m. Thursdays, on YouTube at bit.ly/3anmWlU and Facebook. (501) 375-2342.

• First Christian Church, 14411 Taylor Loop, will have a service available at 8:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook at bit.ly/36N20nM and on YouTube at bit.ly/38VN35m. (501) 225-5656.

• First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth St., will have its Thanksgiving Eve service at 7 p.m. Wednesday in person and on Facebook and livestreams its Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook at bit.ly/3a4yQzX. (501) 372-1023.

• First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St., will livestream services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays at fumclr.org. (501) 372-2256.

• Grace Lutheran Church, 5124 Hillcrest Ave., will livestream services at 10 a.m. Sundays on YouTube at bit.ly/2G4O3bu; and also will hold in-person services at that time. Information on in-person services is at gracelutheranlr.org or (501) 663-3631.

• Highland Valley United Methodist Church, 15524 Chenal Parkway, worships at 10:50 a.m. Sundays on YouTube and holds "The Journey" at 6 p.m. Wednesdays on Facebook and YouTube; links available on its website. hvumc.org or (501) 224-6047.

• Immanuel Baptist Church, 901 S. Shackleford Road, livestreams services at 10 a.m. at ibclr.org and holds in-person services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 376-3071.

• Lakewood United Methodist Church, 2016 Topf Road, North Little Rock, livestreams services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays; and hosts a live prayer service at noon and children's story time at 6 p.m. Wednesdays, at expandingthelight.org and on Facebook at bit.ly/39yn96a. (501) 753-6186.

• New Hope Baptist Church, 1232 Watkins St., Conway, and 1821 Edmonds St., North Little Rock, will livestream services at 8 and 11:15 a.m. Sundays at tinyurl.com/y2qlh9u7. (501) 945-2923.

• Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1801 S. Indiana St., Pine Bluff, will livestream its worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays at pleasantgrovepb.com. (870) 535-3056.

• Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, 4401 Woodlawn Drive, streams its worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays at phpreslr.com. (501) 663-8361.

• Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, will livestream services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on Facebook at bit.ly/2P4QRGl, on YouTube at bit.ly/30YggXM and at phumc.com. (501) 664-3600.

• Saint Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., will hold services at 8 a.m. Sundays live at facebook.com/stmarkslr; and will hold its adult forum series on "Walk Humbly" on Zoom at 9:15 a.m. Sundays; prayer at noon on weekdays; Compline, 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays on Facebook. Email mmccain@st-marks.com for adult forum series Zoom class details. Contact tallen@st-marks.com for details about its music discussions held from 7-8 p.m. Thursdays. Sunday service (with drive-thru Communion in person, with masks) at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on Facebook; on YouTube at bit.ly/2yYKwY4 and at lovesaintmarks.org/videos. Those attending the service in the church's parking lot can watch the service on a mobile device or tune to 105.7 FM. (501) 225-4203.

• Second Baptist Church, 820 Short St., England, meets in person with Sunday School at 9:30 and livestreamed services at 11 a.m. Sundays. tinyurl.com/je2j832 or (501) 842-2267.

• Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, will make its weekly service available online (sermon will be translated into sign language) at 8:30 a.m. Sundays at secondpreslr.org; will have its adult Sunday School class "When Did We See You?" will have the church's Youth Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. Sundays; and children's Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. (501) 227-0000.

• St. Andrew's Anglican Church, 8300 Kanis Road, will host the grief-recovery support group GriefShare from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 19. (501) 614-6061.

• St. Anne Catholic Church, 6150 Remount Road, North Little Rock, posts homilies to its website, saintannenlr.org. (501) 753-3977.

• St. James United Methodist Church, 321 Pleasant Valley Drive, will host Jo Ann Lyon, World Hope International CEO and founder, at its 9 a.m. and 10:55 a.m. services Sunday at stjameslr.org and on Facebook at bit.ly/3jVCi4M. (501) 217-6700.

• St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1722 N. Starr Drive, Fayetteville, will livestream Mass in English at 9 a.m. and in Spanish at 1:30 p.m. Sundays at livestream.com/stjoseph. (479) 442-0890.

• St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 20900 Chenal Parkway, will hold community labyrinth walks with social distancing at 1 p.m. the first and third Sundays of each month, including on Sunday. Rev. Cindy Fribourgh will lead a short meditation in front of the House of Prayer. Hand-held labyrinths available, no experience needed. arkansashouseofprayer.org or (501) 821-1311.

• Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., will hold an outdoor service with social distancing at 9 a.m. Sundays; contact dhowe@trinitylittlerock.org to sign up. The church will hold Evensong online at 5 p.m. Sundays at bit.ly/trinitylittlerock.org. The church offers Morning Prayer at 8:30 a.m. and Evening Prayer at 5:15 p.m. weekdays at bit.ly/trinitylittlerock.org and tinyurl.com/yy4j32ya. trinitylittlerock.org or (501) 372-0294.

• Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rahling Road, will livestream services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at trinitypreslr.com. (501) 868-5848.

• Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., will livestream services at 11 a.m. Sundays at tumclr.org, facebook.com/tumclr and on YouTube at bit.ly/3bG9CJq.

• Unitarian Universalist Church of Little Rock, 1818 Reservoir Road, is holding church services online by invitation at 11 a.m. Sundays. Contact uuclr@uuclr.org or (501) 225-1503 for an invitation.

The deadline for Religion calendar submissions is 5 p.m. Monday for Saturday publication. Addresses are in Little Rock unless otherwise indicated. Items must have an address and a phone number and be open to the public. To submit a news release or update a listing, email the information to:

religion@arkansasonline.com