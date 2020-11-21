Robber of Duck In & Go described as a woman

The Jefferson County sheriff's office is seeking the public's help in finding the person who robbed the Duck In & Go on U.S. 63 South about 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
The robber is presumed to be a woman who left the convenience store in an older model, light colored, single cab truck, according to a news release.
If anyone has any information about the robber's identity, they should contact the non-emergency number at (870) 541-5300 anytime or Sgt. Johnathan Powell of the Criminal Investigation Division of the sheriff's office at (870) 541-5496.
Information and tips can also be provided anonymously via email at tips@jeffcoso.org, Facebook https://www.facebook.com/jcso1830, and Twitter @JeffCtySO. The caller's anonymity is guaranteed, according to the news release.