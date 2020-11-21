Sections
Students of the month revealed

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 3:00 a.m.

L.L. Owen Elementary School in the Watson Chapel School District announced its students of the month for September and October.

The September students of the month are: Addisyn Anderson, Kaylee Armendariz, DyMoni Brooks, Nevaeh Davis, Kaycie Dean, Dixie Hays, Joshua Jones, Jessie Odom, Garrett Van Housen and I'Laysia Wade.

The October students of the month are: Carter Clemmons, Jordyn Ellison, Abreah Little, Mia Royal, Faith Smith, David Sterling and Sanyra Suggs, according to a news release.

