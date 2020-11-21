Students of the month revealed

L.L. Owen Elementary School in the Watson Chapel School District announced its students of the month for September and October.

The September students of the month are: Addisyn Anderson, Kaylee Armendariz, DyMoni Brooks, Nevaeh Davis, Kaycie Dean, Dixie Hays, Joshua Jones, Jessie Odom, Garrett Van Housen and I'Laysia Wade.

The October students of the month are: Carter Clemmons, Jordyn Ellison, Abreah Little, Mia Royal, Faith Smith, David Sterling and Sanyra Suggs, according to a news release.