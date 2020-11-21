Troopers: Rollover I-440 crash kills Little Rock man

A 46-year-old Little Rock man was killed Thursday evening when his SUV struck a concrete barrier on Interstate 440 and rolled over, ejecting him, troopers said.

The wreck happened shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday as Dwight Lewis drove south on I-440 near the Interstate 40 interchange, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. Lewis’ 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe hit the barrier, veered right and overturned as it left the road, the report states.

Troopers said Lewis was thrown through the windshield of the SUV and died as a result of the crash.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Preliminary figures show that at least 558 people have died as a result of wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year.