Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Troopers: Rollover I-440 crash kills Little Rock man

by Josh Snyder | Today at 12:42 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

A 46-year-old Little Rock man was killed Thursday evening when his SUV struck a concrete barrier on Interstate 440 and rolled over, ejecting him, troopers said.

The wreck happened shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday as Dwight Lewis drove south on I-440 near the Interstate 40 interchange, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. Lewis’ 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe hit the barrier, veered right and overturned as it left the road, the report states.

Troopers said Lewis was thrown through the windshield of the SUV and died as a result of the crash.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Preliminary figures show that at least 558 people have died as a result of wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT