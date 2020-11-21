Water project funds set for communities

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Commission approved $2,422,683 for water and wastewater projects serving more than 2,786 people in seven Arkansas communities, including one in Jefferson County.

Funding was approved Wednesday, according to a news release.

The projects are as follows:

• The Wright-Pastoria Water Association in Jefferson County received a $356,460 loan from the Arkansas Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to replace the existing water meters with an upgraded drive-by meter system. The new meters will log customer data in a more efficient manner and will reduce the operational costs of the association. The Wright-Pastoria Water Association also received an increase in funding of $64,650 on an existing loan. The customer base for the association is 444, according to the release.

• The Beaver Dam Drainage District in Greene and Randolph counties received a $1,030,000 loan from the Water Development Fund for restoration of the existing drainage system, which benefits 15,120 acres of agricultural land in the two counties.

• The city of Dover in Pope County received a $375,000 loan with principal forgiveness from the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund. These project funds will be used to conduct a sanitary sewer evaluation survey of the existing collection system and to develop a prioritized plan for rehabilitation, repairs and replacement of the system. This project will benefit 588 sewer customers.

• The Wilburn Water Association in Cleburne County received a $403,532.37 grant from the Water Sewer and Solid Waste Fund to connect the association's water system to the Heber Springs Water System and decommission the association's existing water treatment plant. This project will benefit the association's 326 water customers.

• The city of Turrell in Crittenden County received a $114,040 grant from the Water Sewer and Solid Waste Fund to replace outdated water meters, a master meter, and an ultrasonic meter on the force main for the city for Jericho. Turrell has approximately 186 sewer customers.

• The city of Hampton in Calhoun County received $56,650 in additional funding on an existing loan. The customer base for the project is 568.

• The city of Fifty-Six in Stone County received $22,351 in additional emergency funding. Fifty-Six has a customer base of 230.

Details: agriculture.arkansas.gov/natural-resources/