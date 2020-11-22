Coach says Quitman is undersized, inexperienced

Quitman’s biggest weakness this season will be its inside play, head coach Tim Hooten said.

“We are undersized and lack experience,” the coach said. “Games will take care of experience, and we will have to use our quickness to offset size.”

Returning this year is point guard Taylor Hooten, the coach’s daughter. Last season, she led the team in steals, assists, points and 3-point shooting and was second in rebounding.

“We are young and inexperienced, and we will grow as we play,” Coach Hooten said.

Jadie Langston and Macy Broadaway are moving into starting positions for Quitman, Hooten said, and Silver Mulliniks moves up to the varsity level after leading the junior high team in scoring last season. She had six games with more than 28 points.

Taylor Chapman and Emily Kennedy will be valuable contributors, Hooten said, and junior Katelyn Black will complement Taylor Hooten in handling the ball.

“Quitman is a better shooting team than last season, but not as good defensively,” Coach Hooten said. “That is still a work in progress.

“Shooting is our biggest strength. Hooten, Mulliniks, Chapman, Kennedy and Black can all shoot the 3-pointer.”

The coach said Bigelow is the team to beat in the conference, as they have an experienced and talented team. He said most of the players have been starting or seeing substantial playing time since their freshman year.

“They also have a talented sophomore who carried them in the tournaments last season as a freshman,” Coach Hooten said.