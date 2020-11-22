Community advocate, real estate professional hope to represent south Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city has one more election to go this year.

D'Andre Jones, 47, and Tanner Pettigrew, 28, are vying for the open seat to represent the south part of town. Ward 1 council member Sarah Marsh didn't seek reelection.

Jones, a social worker and advocate for minority populations, led the Nov. 3 election by 713 votes. Jones garnered 3,145 votes (39%). Pettigrew, a sales manager and broker for Rausch-Coleman Homes, came in second with 2,432 votes (30%). Neither candidate gained enough votes to win outright, so the race will be decided in a runoff Dec. 1.

Two other candidates, Pedro Fimbres Jr. and Oroo Oyioka, came in third and fourth place, respectively.

Early voting starts Tuesday. The early voting sites will be closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving.

Jones said his commitment to improving the quality of life for every person in the city makes him the ideal candidate. He has volunteered for a number of groups, including Mayor Lioneld Jordan's African American Advisory Council, the city's Civil Service Commission, the board of the Yvonne Richardson Center and was chairman of the city's commission on civil rights.

Jones could be the first Black person elected to the City Council since the city adopted a council/mayor form of government in 1992. He played a key role in the council's recent adoption of a resolution declaring racism a public health issue.

Jones said he wants to combat the root causes of issues such as affordable housing by taking on poverty and a lack of opportunities for certain residents.

"I believe when we lift from the bottom, everybody rises," he said.

Pettigrew said he believes he represents the future of the ward. As a young person with a family, Pettigrew said he wants to attract quality jobs and talent to the south part of town, helping to create a thriving area in which his children can grow up.

Pettigrew said his three priorities would be affordable housing, economic development and equality. He said the city needs to encourage building more homes to keep up with a growing population and rising housing costs.

Ward 1 is probably the most diverse part of town, and that's why he loves it, Pettigrew said.

"I truly believe I'm the best equipped to handle all those different voices and be able to calmly debate decisions based on facts, not on opinions," he said.

Jones said he wants to serve as an example for others with a similar background. Growing up in poverty in northeast Arkansas, Jones has a bachelor's degree and three master's degrees. He had a misdemeanor conviction for writing a hot check 15 years ago, and his record was expunged.

"I want people to know because of my experiences and the challenges I've faced, I want to make sure Fayetteville is equitable for all of us," he said.

Pettigrew said he wants to work with Fayetteville Public Schools to open Jefferson Elementary. He said he knows that's an issue for the School Board to take up, but the city should help clear a path to make it happen.

"If we open up that elementary school, it's going to bring more jobs and more families to the area, which really will improve the overall health of the whole ward," Pettigrew said.

Council members earn $1,042 per month and serve four-year terms. The position is nonpartisan. Council members are elected by voters who reside within the candidates' ward.

Tanner Pettigrew