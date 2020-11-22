New endowment honors late tycoon

Leslye Shellam, the daughter of the late Dickson Flake, announced a new scholarship honoring her father Oct. 28 in the Bailey Alumni Center at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

At the announcement, Shellam was joined by members of her family as well as Flake's co-workers from Colliers International, the state's largest commercial real estate firm. Flake died June 30 at the age of 81.

The L. Dickson Flake Endowed Scholarship will be used to provide assistance for education-related expenses -- including tuition, books, fees, and room and board -- for undergraduate students pursuing a finance degree with an emphasis in real estate in UALR's School of Business.

The first recipients of the scholarship -- Vowtez Wrather and Ronald Davis -- attended the announcement and reception.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal