No easy game for Izard County

Izard County Consolidated head coach Kyle McCandlis said it is important to never get comfortable because “everyone brings their best against us, so we must strategize and prepare for everyone.”

“We are very experienced,” said McCandlis, who is in his eighth year at Izard County Consolidated. “The majority of them are seniors, so it brings me to this: ‘An old tiger is the most fierce. Its wisdom not only brings it power, but it knows the end is near and will not go down without a fight.’”

Last season, Izard County finished 39-6 and as runner-up in the Class 1A State Tournament.

Returning this year is senior shooting guard Coby Everett, a high-energy player who can get hot and go off quickly, McCandlis said, and is a strong player who can finish near the rim.

Also returning this year is senior combo guard Caleb Faulkner, who is “very smooth with the basketball and can score at all three levels and sees the floor well,” the coach said.

“He is also a solid defender,” McCandlis said. “Senior guard Chase Orf has developed an outside shot in the offseason. He’s a high-IQ basketball player.”

The coach said senior shooting guard Noah Everett shoots the ball extremely well and has worked hard on his driving game this offseason.

“Junior Gunner Gleghorn jumps extremely well and is a solid defender and rebounder,” McCandlis said. “He has developed a shot this offseason and has gotten his midrange game going well.”

Expected to contribute off the bench are senior forward Zach Simmons, junior shooting guard Denton Reiley and junior forward Landon McBride.