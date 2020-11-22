Notable Arkansans — Answer

From Notable Arkansans
Who was this actor/entertainer, whose early career was overshadowed by his more famous older brother, Dick?
Jerry Van Dyke in his role on "Coach"
Jerry Van Dyke
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.