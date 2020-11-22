Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
NOTABLE ARKANSANS

Notable Arkansans — Answer

by Steve Stephens and Clyde Snider, Special to the Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:00 a.m.

From Notable Arkansans

Who was this actor/entertainer, whose early career was overshadowed by his more famous older brother, Dick?

Jerry Van Dyke in his role on "Coach"
Jerry Van Dyke in his role on "Coach"

Jerry Van Dyke

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT