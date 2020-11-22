One-vehicle accidents on Arkansas roadways leave 6 people dead

Six people died in separate one-vehicle traffic accidents in Arkansas recently, according to Arkansas State Police crash summaries.

Michael Freeman, 29, of Siloam Springs died after losing control of his 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier on Davidson Road in Siloam Springs at 6:13 p.m. Friday, the report said. The vehicle rolled over, ejecting Freeman.

On Thursday, Dwight Lewis, 46, of Little Rock died after his 2002 Chevy Tahoe struck a concrete barrier near Exit 11B on Interstate-440 at 6:13 p.m., the report said. The Tahoe rolled over, ejecting him, according to the report.

Denny Gunnell, 57, of Roe, in Monroe County, died Tuesday when his 2004 Buick LeSabre traveling east on Arkansas 146 drove off the pavement about 9:20 p.m. near Stuttgart. Gunnell overcorrected and ran off the opposite side of the highway, striking a utility pole, a report said.

Jashon Daniels, 28, of North Crossett, in Ashley County, was lying in the inside lane of Arkansas 133 near Fairview Road when he was struck by a Hyundai Sonata and killed about 6:21 p.m. Tuesday, according to a report.

On Nov. 14, Soundra Rivers, 39, of Hot Springs died after the 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe in which she was a passenger failed to stop at a stop sign and struck an embankment at Arkansas 278 and Arkansas 84 near Umpire in Howard County about 8:37 p.m., a report said.

Driver Shane House, 30, of New Hope and passenger Michael Hunt, 42, of Little Rock were injured, the report said.

Also on Nov. 14, a minor was killed after a vehicle in which the youth was a passenger ran off Interstate 555 near mile marker 35 in Craighead County at 3:29 p.m., a crash report said.

Driver Adrianna Bolden, 28, of Memphis overcorrected, causing the vehicle to overturn several times, the report said.