Police: 2 injured in Fort Smith shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting Saturday in Fort Smith, police announced.

The shooting occurred around 6:20 p.m. in the 4200 block of Kinkead Avenue, police wrote in a news release. Two people - a male and a female - were injured, according to police.

The male victim was taken to a facility for treatment and the female victim's injuries were not life-threatening, police wrote. No further details of their injuries were provided by police.

Investigators spoke to several witnesses and developed persons of interest in the case, according to police, but no arrests were announced Sunday morning.