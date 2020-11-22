Rotary Club presidents face uphill battle

— The new presidents of the Rotary clubs in Russellville are facing some of their biggest challenges this term, as a result of the unprecedented time caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Between the clubs’ lack of funds, the canceling of fundraisers and events, and the inability to meet in-person until recently, both the Rotary Club of Russellville and the Russellville Downtown Rotary are entering an unparalleled time.

“One good thing about being president during these unprecedented times is that there is no real metric; everything has been unusual,” said Carl Kirtley, the new president for the Rotary Club of Russellville. “Everything has been about being creative and compromising.

“When everything is different, there is no real metric, except for progress in general.”

Misty Lumpkins, the new president for the Russellville Downtown Rotary, has been with the organization for five years. After being with the civic organization for three years, she took a break to help her son transition into high school. She said she wanted to put her main focus on her family for a couple of years.

“I came immediately back once he was stable in high school,” Lumpkins said. “I was looking for somewhere to get involved, and I love to do service projects. I was invited to a meeting and was invited to join, and I already knew half of the people who were in the club, so it seemed like a natural fit.”

This is the first time Lumpkins has been president for the Downtown Rotary but has served as treasurer assistant and also spent time helping with the programs and scheduling the speakers. She served as president-elect under Kathy Knudsen.

“She approached me [about the presidency], and I accepted …,” Lumpkins said. “It was actually a very big honor to lead the group as a whole.

“We have a lot of tenure in our club. We have people [who have been] in the club for 20 plus years. It was an honor that she asked me to lead the club. I was speechless when she asked me — I had to take a minute.”

Lumpkins said Knudsen has been a great support during this time, as have other past presidents. Lumpkins said she did choose to keep the same board members, “since we are going through a rough year.”

Kirtley said he has been with the Rotary Club of Russellville for five years. He said one reason he wanted to join is because the organization does a great job of bringing people together in the community.

Right now, his club has about 68 members and has been meeting in-person for almost two months. He said the group also broadcasts its meetings through Facebook because there are still some members who are not comfortable with meeting in person.

Kirtley, who is serving as president for the first time as well, has known since 2018 that he would be the president for Rotary. He served as president-elect last term under former President A.J. Walsh. Kirtley said the two of them have met several times to try to get a grip on “what the year would look like when [Walsh] was done.”

“Bigger cities like Little Rock might have more than one club, and while it is unusual, it is not really unheard of,” said Carl Kirtley, the new president for the Rotary Club of Russellville. “I really don’t know the history of why there are two different groups.

“I would say we are completely separate, but we know each other and know a lot of the same folks. We don’t interact as much as I would like, but the leaders do. … I would like to see more of that.”

The Russellville Downtown Rotary has 33 active members and started with in-person meetings about a month ago, but because of low attendance, the group returned to virtual meetings.

This year, Downtown Rotary is working on a project for the Boys & Girls Club of the Arkansas River Valley, building a makerspace inside the club. Lumpkins said several projects were presented, and the one for the Boys & Girls Club was chosen by the majority. She said the Rotarians are taking one of the sections of the club and painting the room and possibly putting down new carpet or flooring.

“[The project] met our criteria the best,” she said, “and it had to do with art and STEM a little bit. … By building a makerspace [at the club], kids can create little projects that are art-related or carpentry-related.

“It just seemed like the best fit for our club this year.”

Lumpkins said Megan Selman, executive director for the Boys & Girls Club of the Arkansas River Valley, has started a mentoring program with the Russellville Police Department, and the program is taking off extremely well.

Lumpkins, who works as the membership and sales director at the Russellville Area Chamber of Commerce, said the Russellville Downtown Rotary will have to rely on its reserves and its members’ monthly fees because the group’s normal fundraisers were not able to happen this year.

“We have had to tap into the reserves for the things we need for the year,” she said. “Hopefully, we can revisit it at the beginning of the year, and COVID-19 will be under control so we can start doing some things again.”

The Rotary Club of Russellville normally hosts an annual Hoops for Hunger basketball tournament during the week of Christmas, but as a result of COVID-19, the Arkansas Activities Association has told the club that the tournament could not take place this year. In its five years, Kirtley said, the event has raised a quarter of a million dollars for local food banks such as Food 4 Kids. Kirtley said that instead of hosting a tournament this year, club members are considering picking out specific games during the season that will benefit the pantries. He said guests can bring food donations such as cereal and peanut butter, and money will also be raised through sponsorships.

“We are still ironing out the details for this year, but it has always been pretty successful,” Kirtley said.

Kirtley has been a commercial lender for Centennial Bank for almost 20 years. He and his wife, Lori, live in Pottsville. She works as a librarian for the Russellville School District.

“I had some very good mentors who put me on the path to contributing and giving back,” Kirtley said, “and the second reason is that I want to model that for my kids, and we involve them when we can.”

Staff writer Sam Pierce can be reached at (501) 244-4314 or spierce@arkansasonline.com.