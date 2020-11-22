​​​​​State: 1,352 new covid-19 cases, record set for hospitalizations with 962 total

Arkansas reported 1,352 new covid-19 cases on Sunday along with 37 additional hospitalizations and 20 more deaths.

The total number of patients receiving treatment for covid-19 in medical facilities reached a new state record of 962 on Sunday.

"At this rate we will soon have over 1,000 hospitalized due to COVID-19. Let’s remember the threat this is to our loved ones & the stress this puts on our heroic healthcare workers," Gov. Asa Hutchinson wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Of the new cases reported on Sunday, 1,277 were classified as confirmed and 75 as probable, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The number of active cases in the state fell by 99, for a total of 17,646.

The 20 additional deaths, all among confirmed patients, pushed Arkansas' death toll to 2,357.

Pulaski County and Washington County led the state in terms of new cases, with 155 each, according to the Department of Health.

The number of patients on a ventilator increased by nine, for a total of 163.

The cumulative number of infections in the state since the start of the pandemic stood at 145,173 in light of the new cases reported on Sunday.

Results from 12,956 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and 700 antigen tests were reported on Saturday, the Department of Health reported.

