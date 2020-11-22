VOLLEYBALL

UALR loses in semifinals

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock saw its run in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament end Saturday after being swept 25-15, 25-15, 25-15 by No. 12 Coastal Carolina in Foley, Ala.

Leigh Maher had 13 digs to lead the Trojans (6-14), who hit .149 while committing 13 attack errors. Laura Jansen had a team-high eight kills and Alyssa Nayar had 19 assists. UALR is now 0-5 all-time against Coastal Carolina.

The Chanticleers (18-0) hit .455 and committed just four attack errors. Anett Nemeth had a match-high 13 kills, 9 digs and 4 blocks to lead Coastal Carolina. Lina Perugini had 23 digs and Brigitta Petrenko had 34 assists.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services