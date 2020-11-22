They got a Spark!

Arkansas innovators in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math were honored at the Spark! Luncheon on Nov. 2 at the Museum of Discovery.

Honorees were Rachel Bunch, executive director of the Arkansas Health Care Association; Lori Burrows, vice president and general counsel of Arkansas Electric Cooperatives; Jason Green, vice president of human resources for ABB Motors & Mechanical; first lady Susan Hutchinson, STEM Coalition board member; Anna McClung, director of the Dale Bumpers National Rice Research Center; Dr. Nathaniel Smith, deputy director for public health service and implementation science, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Elizabeth Solano, manager of risk management at the Arkansas Electric Cooperatives; and Keshari Thakali, assistant professor and postdoctoral researcher for Arkansas Children's Nutrition Center.

Sarah and Dave Wengel were chairmen of the luncheon and the Nov. 10 virtual gala that raised money for the Museum of Discovery. Keynote speaker for the luncheon was Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins