Police: Pedestrian, 53, fatally struck in Little Rock

A 53-year-old man died Thursday after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing West Roosevelt Street in Little Rock, police said.

Michael Kuester of Little Rock was crossing the road shortly before 6 p.m. in the area of Brown Street when he was struck by a 2006 Honda Accord headed east, according to a preliminary crash report.

The Little Rock Police Department responded and Kuester was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

Authorities also said that a Hot Springs Village woman died Friday from injuries she received in a crash that happened nearly two weeks earlier in Garland County.

Sandra MacCallen, 59, was driving north along Arkansas 5 near Old Stagecoach Road on Nov. 7 when she lost control and ran up an embankment, according to a preliminary crash report by Arkansas State Police.

The 2014 Ford Escape that MacCallen was driving struck a tree and she was transported to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, troopers said.

The report states MacCallen died from her injuries Friday.

Authorities described road conditions as dry at the time of both wrecks.

At least 562 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.