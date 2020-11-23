Police Beat

4 teenagers facing

charges in holdup

North Little Rock police arrested four teenagers on Saturday at John F. Kennedy Boulevard and H Avenue after a victim reported that two people had robbed him at gunpoint, according to arrest reports.

The victim told police that an AR-15 he had just purchased at a gun show was stolen.

One robber carried a long gun and the other carried a handgun, the victim told police, and the robbers drove a blue/green Chrysler Sebring.

Marlon Marbley, 17, of Jacksonville; Jessiah White, 14, of Little Rock; and Antonio Hampton, 15, of Little Rock each face one felony count of aggravated robbery.

A fourth teenager, Darius Love, 15, of Little Rock faces an aggravated robbery charge, plus additional charges of theft by receiving, fleeing and possession of a handgun as a minor.

Police arrested Love, whom they identified as the driver of the Chrysler, and the three other suspects after police spotted the vehicle driving south on John F. Kennedy Boulevard, the report said. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Little Rock after a carjacking, police reported.

The driver fled the attempted traffic stop, traveling back north on the road at speeds in excess of 70 mph before losing control and colliding with another car, according to police.

A handgun was discovered in the driver's seat along with three long guns in the backseat, two of which were later found to be airsoft guns; the other firearm was the rifle stolen from the victim, according to police.

The suspects did not appear on a roster of Pulaski County jail inmates on Sunday evening.

Sherwood pursuit

said to end in arrest

Sherwood police on Saturday evening arrested Jesse Ryan, 22, of North Little Rock on a felony charge of fleeing and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, plus other traffic offenses, after a traffic stop for an improper turn led to a short pursuit through a residential area, according to an arrest report.

Police reported that Ryan reached speeds of 40-50 mph. Officers said they found about a gram of marijuana in his backpack once he was in custody. He was arrested at 3649 W. Shore Drive, according to police.

He did not appear on a roster of Pulaski County jail inmates on Sunday evening.

Officers say sleeper

not vehicle's owner

Little Rock police on Sunday arrested Brandy Allen, 38, of Jacksonville shortly before 4 a.m. on a felony charge of breaking or entering after they found her asleep in a vehicle that did not belong to her, according to an arrest report.

She was arrested at 10800 Bass Pro Parkway, according to police. Allen did not appear on a roster of Pulaski County jail inmates on Sunday evening.