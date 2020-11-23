8 members join chamber's Redcoats

The Chamber's Club, also known as Redcoats, recently inducted eight new members into its organization from various businesses in the Pine Bluff area, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter.

The Chamber welcomed new members Lynette Bloomberg, Kevin Bonnette, Tiffany Camp, Lakita Cato, Marguerite Flannigan, Janette Spicer, Eddie Thomas and Robbie Williams.

New members are nominated by Pine Bluff residents and selected by current Redcoats. Redcoats serve as the official welcome committee for new businesses in Pine Bluff. They are most known for hosting ribbon cuttings at business openings.