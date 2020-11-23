Bella Vista city offices closed due to covid-19

Bella Vista city facilities will remained closed to non-emergency public traffic until the beginning of the year, according to a release from the city.

Bella Vista announced Monday that the administration offices at city hall, the Bella Vista public library, the Bella Vista District Court, community development services and the city's street department, would all be closed until January 4, 2021.

The lobbies of the police and fire departments will remain open to emergency traffic. The offices are closing to contain the spread of covid-19, according to the release.

The public library book drop and digital access will still be available during the closure.

Some Bella Vista facilities have been closed to the public since the beginning of November.