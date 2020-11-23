Crop conference going virtual

An annual conference offering insights into managing weed, insect and disease pests in Arkansas crops is moving online.

The Arkansas Crop Protection Conference is scheduled for Dec. 1-2 and will feature 22 presentations geared toward growers, consultants and other industry representatives. The event is free, and participants must register online, according to a news release.

For crop consultants, the conference carries six continuing education credits. Registration is available at https://uaex.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OD4rs88fTIWrQw-P4HRcIg.

"This annual ACPA research conference showcases our current graduate and undergraduate students working in agriculture in Arkansas," said Nick Bateman, assistant professor and extension crop entomologist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. "These presentations cover multiple aspects of crop, nutrient, and water management." he said.

The program, with titles and presenter names, is available for download at www.uaex.edu/media-resources/news/november2020/2020_ACPA_booklet-Final.pdf.

The student competitions are sponsored by BASF, Corteva Agriscience, Gowan USA, Syngenta Crop Protection and Valent USA.