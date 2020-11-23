HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's final rankings of the season

Pulaski Academy running back Caleb Nichols (24) tries to get away from Farmington defensive back Decory Thomas (left) during Friday night's game at Joe B. Hatcher stadium in Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jimmy Jones)

We move on to another week of the high school football playoffs in this year of the virus, hoping to make it to the state championship games at War Memorial Stadium in December.

This will be our final ranking of the year. When we get to this few teams, it’s time to let them do the talking on the field.

We had one of the biggest upsets of the season last Friday when Cabot downed a previously undefeated Bentonville squad by a final score of 38-34. Bentonville had been ranked No. 2 overall.

No. 1 Bryant continued to roll with a 48-22 victory over Springdale Har-Ber.

Pulaski Academy moved up to No. 2 overall with its 51-21 victory over Farmington.

Greenwood moved up to No. 3 overall with its 49-13 win over Mountain Home.

The No. 1 teams in the six classifications are Bryant in Class 7A, Greenwood in Class 6A, Pulaski Academy in Class 5A, Shiloh Christian in Class 4A, Harding Academy in Class 3A and Fordyce in Class 2A.

Here are the updated rankings as we head into Thanksgiving:

OVERALL

Bryant Pulaski Academy Greenwood North Little Rock Cabot Wynne Conway Lake Hamilton Shiloh Christian Bentonville

CLASS 7A

Bryant North Little Rock Cabot Conway Bentonville

CLASS 6A

Greenwood Lake Hamilton Sylvan Hills Little Rock Parkview Marion

CLASS 5A

Pulaski Academy Wynne Harrison Little Rock Christian Texarkana

CLASS 4A

Shiloh Christian Stuttgart Nashville Arkadelphia Joe T. Robinson

CLASS 3A

Harding Academy Prescott Hoxie McGehee Newport

CLASS 2A