HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's final rankings of the season

We move on to another week of the high school football playoffs in this year of the virus, hoping to make it to the state championship games at War Memorial Stadium in December.
This will be our final ranking of the year. When we get to this few teams, it’s time to let them do the talking on the field.
We had one of the biggest upsets of the season last Friday when Cabot downed a previously undefeated Bentonville squad by a final score of 38-34. Bentonville had been ranked No. 2 overall.
No. 1 Bryant continued to roll with a 48-22 victory over Springdale Har-Ber.
Pulaski Academy moved up to No. 2 overall with its 51-21 victory over Farmington.
Greenwood moved up to No. 3 overall with its 49-13 win over Mountain Home.
The No. 1 teams in the six classifications are Bryant in Class 7A, Greenwood in Class 6A, Pulaski Academy in Class 5A, Shiloh Christian in Class 4A, Harding Academy in Class 3A and Fordyce in Class 2A.
Here are the updated rankings as we head into Thanksgiving:
OVERALL
- Bryant
- Pulaski Academy
- Greenwood
- North Little Rock
- Cabot
- Wynne
- Conway
- Lake Hamilton
- Shiloh Christian
- Bentonville
CLASS 7A
- Bryant
- North Little Rock
- Cabot
- Conway
- Bentonville
CLASS 6A
- Greenwood
- Lake Hamilton
- Sylvan Hills
- Little Rock Parkview
- Marion
CLASS 5A
- Pulaski Academy
- Wynne
- Harrison
- Little Rock Christian
- Texarkana
CLASS 4A
- Shiloh Christian
- Stuttgart
- Nashville
- Arkadelphia
- Joe T. Robinson
CLASS 3A
- Harding Academy
- Prescott
- Hoxie
- McGehee
- Newport
CLASS 2A
- Fordyce
- Gurdon
- Des Arc
- Junction City
- Bigelow