Internet outage in Little Rock district won't affect online learning, officials say

A cut to a fiber line on Sunday severed internet service Monday to about one-third of school campuses and support-service sites in the Little Rock School District.

The outages affect the district's central administrative building at 810 W. Markham St. and the Child Nutrition office. Additionally, no phone service is available at the receptionist’s desk at the central office building, the Instructional Resource Center or the Student Services office, according to a memorandum from Superintendent Mike Poore that is posted on the district's website.

The technology disruption occurred on the first of three "virtual learning" days this week. Most students are doing school work online for the three days.

The district is able to continue delivery of online instruction through the Schoology teaching and learning platform, Poore said. Students and teachers should continue to interact throughout the day as previously planned.

The district is allowing supervisors at the affected sites to determine whether their staffs should continue to work today on campus and at buildings as originally planned for this week, or work remotely from home. Employees should speak with their supervisors if they have questions.

If stakeholders have an emergency and need support from the Little Rock district, they can call (501) 539-0207 for that aid.