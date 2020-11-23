Little Rock police investigate Monday night death

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
Little Rock police on Monday evening were investigating the death of a man in the 7600 block of Eagle Drive.
In a brief phone interview, department spokesman Mark Edwards said officers responded to a shooting in the area, and upon their arrival at Eagle Drive found a man who was deceased.
Edwards said he could not provide information on a suspect.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.