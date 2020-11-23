Memphis woman injured in Little Rock shooting, police say

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A teen was arrested following a shooting Sunday night in Little Rock that left a Memphis woman injured and damaged several vehicles and apartments, police said.

Officers arrived shortly before 9:45 p.m. at the corner of West 65th Street and Butler Road and discovered property damage caused by gunfire and several scattered shell casings on the premises, according to a Little Rock police report.

Police said they interviewed several witnesses, including two Memphis women who told them their vehicle had been struck. One of the women, 34-year-old Erica Hoyle, suffered a graze wound along her back, but declined medical attention, the report stated.

While shots were being fired, a business owner had returned fire from the area of Butler Road, police said.

Officers stopped a vehicle matching witnesses’ descriptions in the vicinity of the apartment shooting and detained four people, including three teens, who had possession of two rifles, the report states.

One of the teens was charged with theft and possession of a firearm by a minor, police said.