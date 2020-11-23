Sheriff's office: Mountain Home man arrested in rape case

A Mountain Home man turned himself in Sunday at the Baxter County jail on a rape warrant, deputies said.

The warrant was issued following an investigation into a complaint received by Arkansas State Police alleging that Jeffrey Barger, 39, had committed sex crimes against two underage girls, according to the Baxter County sheriff’s office.

Barger refused to be interviewed, but as a result of the investigation, the prosecuting attorney agreed to file charges against him, according to the sheriff’s office.

The warrant was issued Nov. 13 and Barger surrendered nine days later, deputies said. He was booked on felony charges of rape and second-degree sexual assault, according to the sheriff's office.

Barger is being jailed on $100,000 bail and his first court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 3, according to the sheriff’s office.