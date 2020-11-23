NFL notebook

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks to throw against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

MILESTONES

New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara became the first player in NFL history with at least 500 yards rushing and receiving in each of his first four NFL seasons. Teammate Michael Thomas had his 482nd career catch during the first half of the Saints' 24-9 victory over Atlanta, giving him ownership of the record for most catches in an NFL player's first five seasons. He finished the game with 489 after catching nine passes for 104 yards. ... Justin Herbert set an NFL rookie record with five games of three or more touchdown passes, throwing three in the Los Angeles Chargers' 34-28 win over the winless New York Jets. ... Indianapolis quarterback Philip Rivers made his 234th consecutive start, tying Eli Manning for the 10th-longest streak in league history. ... The Chargers' Keenan Allen set a franchise record with 16 receptions in a 34-28 win over the New York Jets, and tied Antonio Brown as the fastest to reach 600 catches. Both reached the mark in their 96th career game. It is also Allen's sixth game with 13 or more receptions, the most by a player in NFL history.

STREAKS & STATS

New England fell to 4-6 with a 27-20 loss at Houston, marking the first time since 2009 that the Patriots will have at least six defeats in a regular season. ... Pittsburgh extended its sacks streak to 67 consecutive games when Stephon Tuitt got to Jake Luton for a 9-yard loss on a third-and-14 play in the third quarter of the Steelers' 27-3 win at Jacksonville. It was Pittsburgh's 37th sack of the season, which leads the NFL. ... Green Bay wide receiver Davante Adams had seven receptions for 106 yards and 1 touchdown in a 34-31 overtime loss to Indianapolis. He became the fourth player in NFL history with at least seven receptions and a touchdown catch in five consecutive games, joining Cris Carter (1999), T.J. Houshmandzadeh (2007) and Adam Thielen (2018).

PERFECT 10s

Pittsburgh improved to 10-0 for the first time in franchise history with a 27-3 victory at Jacksonville. The Steelers are the NFL's lone unbeaten team. On the flip side, the New York Jets dropped to 0-10 for the first time with a 34-28 loss at Los Angeles against the Chargers. The Jets, who were officially eliminated from the playoff hunt, are the league's only winless team and are in the running to join the 2017 Cleveland Browns and 2008 Detroit Lions as the only 0-16 teams in NFL history.

CENTURY CLUB

Jacksonville dropped to 41-100 in owner Shad Khan's nine-year tenure with a 27-3 loss to Pittsburgh. He tied former New Orleans Saints owner John Mecom Jr. as the second fastest to reach 100 losses. Khan hit the dubious mark in 141 games, one more than late Tampa Bay Buccaneers owner Hugh Culverhouse.

YOUNG GUN

Justin Herbert had the best first half by a rookie quarterback since at least 1991 to give the Los Angeles Chargers a 24-6 lead over the New York Jets at halftime, leading to a 34-28 win. Herbert completed 23 of 31 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns. The completions, attempts and yards are the most by a rookie QB in the last 30 years. His TD passes to Mike Williams and Hunter Henry (Pulaski Academy, Arkansas Razorbacks) also extended his streak of multiple touchdown games to seven, which is also a rookie record. Herbert finished with 37 completions, 366 yards passing and 3 TDs.

BRYANT'S BACK

Baltimore's Dez Bryant had four receptions for 28 yards, all in the third quarter of the Ravens' 30-24 overtime loss to Tennessee, his first catches in an NFL game since Dec. 31, 2017, with Dallas. The 32-year-old Bryant closed his career with the Cowboys after the 2017 season, tore his Achilles tendon in 2018 and was inactive last season.

SIDELINED

New England running back Rex Burkhead sustained a knee injury against the Texans and had to be helped off the field in the Patriots' 27-20 loss at Houston. He was later taken to the locker room on a cart. ... Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison, a major bright spot of late, injured his knee on Philadelphia's first series and didn't return to the Browns' 22-17 win. He is scheduled to have an MRI. ... Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox left with an apparent leg injury and cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc rolled his ankle.

TOUGH TIME FOR TUA

Denver's 20-13 win over Miami not only prevented Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from becoming just the second rookie in the past 40 years to win his first four starts, but the Broncos sacked him a half-dozen times and knocked him from the game in the fourth quarter. Although the Dolphins didn't announce an injury to Tagovailoa before game's end, the lefty walked gingerly to the sideline after his final sack, by Bradley Chubb. On the play, Tagovailoa's left leg bent awkwardly and guard Solomon Kindley stepped on Tagovailoa's right foot. Ryan Fitzpatrick entered with the Dolphins down 10 points and drove them to a field goal that made it a one-score deficit. But his pass into the end zone with 63 seconds left was intercepted by Justin Simmons to seal the loss.

BURROW'S BAD NEWS

Cincinnati rookie quarterback Joe Burrow couldn't put any weight on his left leg as he was helped onto a cart after what appeared to be a serious knee injury in the Bengals' 20-9 loss Sunday. "Thanks for all the love," Burrow tweeted. "Can't get rid of me that easy. See ya next year." If that's indeed it for Burrow's rookie season, the top overall draft pick was 264 of 404 for 2,688 yards and 13 touchdowns in 10 games. He had 203 yards and a TD pass in putting Cincinnati ahead of Washington before getting hurt.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs for a game-winning touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. The Titans won 30-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen walks off the field after a win over the New York Jets during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (3) celebrates making the game winning field goal in overtime of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)