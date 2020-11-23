Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges, left, and forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (3) react to a foul called on Oubre in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

BASKETBALL

Lakers send center to Cavs

Looking to replace Tristan Thompson, the Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired center JaVale McGee and a future draft pick from the Los Angeles Lakers for forwards Alfonzo McKinnie and Jordan Bell, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Sunday night. The Cavs will get a second-round pick in 2026 from the Lakers, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the swap. On Saturday, Thompson, who played nine seasons with the Cavs and helped them win a championship in 2016, agreed to a two-year, free-agent deal with the Boston Celtics. The 32-year-old McGee spent the past two seasons with Los Angeles after two with Golden State. The 7-footer averaged 6.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the NBA champions this past season. The Lakers needed to move McGee in order to open up salary space after getting Marc Gasol to agree to a two-year contract.

Golden State acquires Oubre

Guard Kelly Oubre is joining the Golden State Warriors to give the team backcourt depth in the wake of Klay Thompson's latest injury, with Oubre acquired Sunday in a trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Warriors will send a conditional 2021 first-round draft pick and a 2021 second-round selection -- via Denver -- to Oklahoma City in the swap. Thompson will miss the season after suffering a torn right Achilles tendon playing a pickup game in Southern California on Wednesday. He already sat out the coronavirus-shortened season recovering from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee that he hurt in the Raptors' clinching Game 6 victory of the 2019 NBA Finals. The 24-year-old Oubre is coming off a season in which he averaged career bests of 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds over 56 games -- 55 starts -- for the Phoenix Suns. He also added 1.5 assists and 1.27 steals in 34.5 minutes.

Pacers re-sign Holiday

Justin Holiday will continue playing for the Indiana Pacers next season after agreeing to a new deal Sunday. Terms of the deal were not immediately announced but the decision means Holiday and one of his two NBA-playing brothers, Aaron, will be teammates again next season. Both played primarily as backups but held key roles in helping the Pacers make the playoffs. Justin Holiday averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a team-high 1.2 steals last season while shooting a career-high 40.5% on three-pointers. He finished 19th in the NBA in three-point percentage.

GOLF

Kim makes it two in a row

Sei Young Kim won the Pelican Women's Championship for her second consecutive victory, closing with an even-par 70 for a three-stroke victory over Ally McDonald. The KPMG Women's PGA winner way back on Oct. 11 in her last start, the second-ranked Kim won for the 12th time on the LPGA Tour to break a tie for third on the South Korean victory list with Jiyai Shin, behind only Inbee Park (20) and Se Ri Pak (25). The 27-year-old Kim is the first player to follow her first major victory with a win in her next start since Ariya Jutanugarn in 2016 in the Women's British Open and CP Women's Open. Kim finished at 14-under 266 at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., in the first-year tournament originally set for the same week as the PGA Championship in May. McDonald birdied the last hole for a 68. She was coming a victory in the Drive On Championship-Reynolds Lake Oconee in Georgia, her first on the tour. Maria Fassi (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 68 on Sunday and finished at 2-over 282. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) turned in a 70 on Sunday and finished at 9-over 289.

Hansen wins in Johannesburg

Joachim B. Hansen of Denmark overturned a three-shot deficit with nine holes remaining to win his first European Tour title at the Joburg Open in Johannesburg. Wilco Nienaber of South Africa took a one-stroke lead into the final round at Randpark Golf Club and extended his advantage to three with three birdies early in the round. Hansen birdied the 10th, 12th and 14th holes to get into a tie for the lead before Nienaber bogeyed the 17th after almost finding the water to the left of the green. Nienaber then dropped a shot on the last as Hansen saved par from a greenside bunker to seal a two-shot victory.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Figueiredo retains title

Deiveson Figueiredo stopped Alex Perez with a guillotine choke in the first round at UFC 255 on Saturday night in Las Vegas, defending his men's flyweight championship for the first time. Valentina Shevchenko defended the UFC women's flyweight title with a surprisingly difficult unanimous decision over Jennifer Maia at the UFC Apex gym on the promotion's corporate campus in its hometown. Figueiredo (20-1) earned his record-tying seventh stoppage victory in the 125-pound division by clamping onto Perez's neck out of a scramble at 1:57 in the opening round. Perez (24-6) had nearly taken Figueiredo's back an instant before the Brazilian champion turned the tables and finished the fight with the flair and skill that have made him a rising mixed martial arts star. Shevchenko (20-3) earned her sixth consecutive victory as a UFC flyweight and her fourth title defense, but the dominant champ had to work much harder than almost everyone expected. Shevchenko won 49-46 on all three cards. Maia (18-7-1), one of the biggest underdogs in UFC title fight history, stretched Shevchenko to the limit and even likely won the second round against a champion who had barely been tested during her nearly three-year run at 125 pounds.

