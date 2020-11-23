Sections
Pine Bluff man charged in I-530 homicide

by Joseph Flaherty | Today at 3:05 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Anthony Madison ( Saline County sheriff's office )

Arkansas State Police in a news release on Monday said a man has been arrested in connection to a Sept. 3 shooting in which one teenager was killed and three others wounded on Interstate 530 south of Little Rock.

Anthony Madison, 20, of Pine Bluff, faces one count of capital murder and three counts of attempted capital murder, according to police. He is being held in the Saline County jail and appeared in court on Monday, police said.

During the shooting on I-530 north of Woodson Lateral Road, 19-year-old Devonta Miller was killed and three others in the vehicle were wounded after gunfire came from inside another vehicle that pulled up alongside the Dodge Charger they were riding in, according to a statement from state police released in September.

The other passengers -- Deddrick Childs, 19; Derek Parks, 18; and Austin Hunter, 19 -- were hospitalized following the shooting, state police said at the time.

Special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division led the investigation into the shooting, according to state police.

