Police: Man shot in foot in Little Rock

A man was shot in the foot while walking down the street Sunday night in Little Rock, police said.

Officers responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and spoke with the 18-year-old victim, Keith Sanders of Pine Bluff, according to a police report.

Sanders told police he was walking down an unknown street when he heard gunfire and was struck in the foot, the report stated.

Sanders declined to speak to detectives about the shooting and the investigation remains open, police said.