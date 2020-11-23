Razorbacks intent on finishing strong

FAYETTEVILLE -- There was no music playing in the University of Arkansas locker room after Saturday's game against LSU.

There weren't many words from Coach Sam Pittman, either.

"Not a whole lot you need to say when you go in there and look at them and know it affects them," Pittman said. "But I did tell them I was extremely proud of them and proud of their effort, because I damn sure am."

LSU hung on to beat the Razorbacks 27-24 when a 44-yard field goal attempt by A.J. Reed with 1:24 left was tipped by Jay Ward and fell short.

After suffering through a 20-game SEC losing streak dating back to 2017 that Arkansas snapped with a 21-14 victory at Mississippi State on Oct. 3, the Razorbacks (3-5) have suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season despite playing an all-conference schedule.

Arkansas lost to LSU after Florida beat the Razorbacks 63-35 the previous week.

"Different culture," senior defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall said of how the Razorbacks will deal with a losing streak now. "Blue-collar team as Coach Pitt always says.

"So we just keep grinding and working to see how far we can take this program. Everybody here loves playing for Arkansas."

The Razorbacks will continue the grind at Missouri (3-3), which won 17-10 at South Carolina on Saturday night.

Asked how he thinks Arkansas will bounce back, junior wide receiver Mike Woods, had a quick, short answer.

"With a win," Woods said.

Senior linebacker Grant Morgan, who matched his career high with 19 tackles in the LSU game, said the Razorbacks remain confident.

"If you asked us how many wins we were going to get at the end at the beginning of this season, we were going to win them all," Morgan said. "That's just how we think.

"That's how anybody should think if they're in college sports. You should have confidence in this sport. If you don't have confidence, you're not playing it the right way."

Senior quarterback Feleipe Franks, who passed for 339 yards against LSU, said the key for finishing the season strong remains continuing to improve.

"Like Coach Pittman has said since the beginning of this season, that starts with just going back to work and working on those little things that we see on film," Franks said. "That's the most important thing, just continuing to get better, continuing to progress."

Franks quickly became a team leader -- he was voted a captain -- after transferring to Arkansas from Florida after last season.

"The guys in the locker room are obviously hurt that we lost," Franks said. "But at the same time, I've never been around such a group of motivated guys that are willing to put it on the line to go win."