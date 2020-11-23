Man arrested in Nebraska shooting

BELLEVUE, Neb. -- Authorities arrested a 23-year-old man in an attack at a Nebraska fast-food restaurant in which two people were fatally shot, two were wounded, and officers responding to a report of a possible bomb inside a U-Haul truck in the parking lot arrived to find the vehicle on fire.

Roberto Carlos Silva Jr. of Omaha was booked into Sarpy County jail early Sunday on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree arson in Saturday night's attack at a Sonic Drive-in restaurant in Bellevue, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Silva was being held without bail Sunday before making his initial court appearance.

In a news release early Sunday, Lt. Andy Jashinske said Bellevue police received a call at 9:23 p.m. Saturday about a possible bomb in a U-Haul truck parked outside the restaurant in the Omaha suburb. A minute later, the call was updated to a possible shooting, he said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qq4yh-tnnWo]

Officers who arrived found that the truck was burning and four people had been shot. Two were sent to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for treatment, and the other two were declared dead at the scene, Jashinske said. The victims' names were withheld so their families could be told first.

The Omaha Police Department's bomb squad was at the scene early Sunday to check on a "device" as a precaution to make sure the area was safe, Jashinske said.

Senator said to test negative for virus

ATLANTA -- Sen. Kelly Loeffler's latest coronavirus test came back negative, but her campaign said Sunday that she will continue to quarantine at least until she gets another negative result.

The Georgia Republican is facing a Jan. 5 runoff in one of the state's two U.S. Senate races.

Loeffler took a rapid covid-19 test Friday evening that came back positive, a day after she campaigned with Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., who also faces a Jan. 5 runoff.

A test Saturday came back inconclusive, and Sunday's test came back negative, Loeffler's campaign said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, she will continue to self-isolate and be retested again to hopefully receive consecutive negative test results. We will share those results as they are made available. She will continue to confer with medical experts," Loeffler campaign spokesman Stephen Lawson said in a statement.

Loeffler's campaign said she didn't have covid-19 symptoms and is following CDC guidelines both to isolate and inform people with whom she had direct contact.

Perdue said before Loeffler's negative test was announced Sunday that he would remain at home as he awaited Loeffler's results. Pence staffers have not indicated whether he has been tested for covid-19 since campaigning with Loeffler or whether he plans to isolate.

Loeffler has held several rallies in recent weeks with crowds packed into close quarters and many audience members not wearing masks.

Loeffler is facing Democrat Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5 runoff election -- one of two races that will determine which party has control of the Senate. The other race will feature Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff.

Rhodes Scholars announced for '21

The U.S. Rhodes Scholars for 2021 were elected virtually this year for the first time as the coronavirus pandemic swept across the globe, though that didn't extinguish enthusiasm among the 32 students who won scholarships to Oxford University.

The Rhodes Trust announced the winners early Sunday, including 22 students of color. Ten are Black, which ties the record for the most Black students elected in a single year.

The winners were chosen from a pool of more than 2,300 applicants -- of which 953 were endorsed by 288 different colleges and universities to study at Oxford University in England.

Sixteen committees from the Rhodes Trust invited the strongest applicants to interview virtually. The committees then made their selections of two students from each district.

The group of scholarship recipients includes a student from Southern Connecticut State University and a student from the University of California, Santa Cruz, marking the first time either university has been represented.

Alabama set to certify election results

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Alabama's results from the Nov. 3 election will become official today.

The state canvassing board is set to meet at the Capitol this morning to certify results from each of Alabama's 67 counties. The board is in charge of reviewing the results of Alabama's state and federal elections.

The move will make official President Donald Trump's overwhelming victory in the state over President-elect Joe Biden. While Trump is challenging the results in some states, Alabama isn't among them.

The board will also officially settle numerous other votes, including Republican Tommy Tuberville's victory over incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones.

The canvassing board is composed of Gov. Kay Ivey, Attorney General Steve Marshall and Secretary of State John Merrill.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports