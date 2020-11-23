A shrub, perennial and a vegetable this week

Sweet Olive – Osmanthus fragrans, also called Tea Olive is an evergreen shrub that is hardy through central Arkansas with some die back in the northern tier. Native to Asia, it blooms both spring and fall, with more blooms typically in the fall than early spring. The flowers are as fragrant (or some would say more fragrant) than gardenias, and are used in teas and sweets in the orient. The flowers are also used in perfumes. If you live in a marginal area, plant it where it gets morning sun and afternoon shade. It does need some sunlight to bloom. It can grow up to 15 feet or more, but most specimens in Arkansas are around 6-8 feet tall, and it is rather slow growing.

Several varieties are available, with most having white blooms. One variety 'Orange Supreme' has orange blossoms.

Once established it is drought tolerant and usually deer resistant. There are several other species of Osmanthus that would do well state-wide, with O. fragrans being the least hardy of the species.

Wild Monkshood – Aconitum uncinatum

is native to the eastern US, but listed as an endangered species in five states. While not native to Arkansas, in its native region it is found in low wood and moist areas around streams and springs. It is a shade perennial with slender, flexible stems that can lean on or grow into neighboring plants.

From late summer to fall, it has blue to purple blooms which resemble the hood of a medieval monk—thus the common name.

Another common name is wolfbane, because the plant is poisonous and hunters used to make a poison from the plants roots and apply it to their arrows. Several other species of aconitum are more common in the trade, with larger clusters of purple blooms.

It is a poisonous plant, so deer leave it alone.

Pak choy or a miniature bok choy, Brassica rapa chinensis is the name of the small vegetable.

Many of you guessed spinach,

which it does resemble, but it is actually more closely related to cabbage. It is considered a form of Chinese cabbage and forms thick white stalks with clusters of leaves at the top.

It is often used in stir-fries, Kimchee or sauteed or roasted. The whole stalk and leaves are eaten. It has been a common vegetable in Asia for centuries, but has gained in popularity in recent years in the US. You can now find transplants in the spring or fall at many garden centers, or you can grow your own.

You may notice one of the plants in the picture is beginning to form a flower head, which means it is beginning to bolt—marking the end of its season.

This variety is much smaller than some of its larger cousins, but quite tasty.