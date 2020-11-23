Smackover man hit by truck, dies on Arkansas 7

A 58-year-old Smackover man was killed Saturday evening when he was struck by a truck on Arkansas 7 in Union County, according to a report by Arkansas State Police.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

Winfred D. Lee was walking along the highway near its intersection with Arkansas 172 in Smackover at 6:07 p.m. when he stepped into the path of a 2001 GMC truck traveling north on Arkansas 7, the report said. He was struck by the front right side of truck, and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Union County coroner, according to the report.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the incident, the report said.