Third down is third frown for Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- What everybody else calls third down, the Razorbacks could have called "third doom."

Ten times in Arkansas' 27-24 SEC West loss to the LSU Tigers Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium the Razorbacks offensively approached third down.

Ten times they never converted third down to first down.

Arkansas' third down offensive o-fer left LSU considerable time to fill. The Tigers filled it, possessing the ball 41:43 of the game's 60 minutes.

"You go 0 for 10 on third down, I mean, you're asking for it," Arkansas junior receiver Mike Woods said.

Converting 12 of 23 third downs kept LSU in offensive business and the Razorbacks' wearied, depleted defense prolonged on the field.

A postgame media question proffered to Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman regarding disappointment on third down focus evoked a wry reply.

"Well, whether we had focus on it or didn't, I would imagine we would be disappointed in third down," Pittman said. "We have to just keep working on it. You have to give LSU's defense credit. They had a nice game plan and they did a nice job."

A nicer job, despite some spectacular Arkansas offensive exceptions, on first and second downs feeding the Tigers' third down success.

"They were doing a really good job on their first down and we weren't," Pittman said. "We didn't have a lot of success on defense on first down. When the offense has the ball they need to go score. When the defense is out there, they need to get off the field."

Arkansas' defense opened the game likely as concerned with having enough defensive linemen to be on the field as keeping LSU's offense off the field.

Apparently because of positive covid-19 tests or covid contact tracing back to close contact with others who have contracted the coronavirus, the Razorbacks played minus six defensive linemen who have started at least one game this season.

Jonathan Marshall, the senior stalwart defensive tackle and co-captain, was the lone every game regular manning Arkansas' D-line against LSU.

Senior Preseason All-SEC running back Rakeem Boyd was covid-19 tested absent, too from a Razorbacks running game reduced to 104 yards on 27 carries.

LSU's 148 rushing yards weren't spectacular, but the Tigers hogging the ball from the Hogs to run 49 times proved pivotal.

"The bottom line is probably they could run it and we couldn't, Pittman said. "That's probably the difference in the football game."

Add the controversial fourth-quarter targeting disqualification of star safety Jalen Catalon (16 tackles) removing him from the game to officials (review Arkansas' Oct. 10 30-28 loss at Auburn) again unaccountably not accounting that Arkansas safety Joe Foucha recovered an opposition's turnover, and Arkansas was beset with a host of problems.

The Hogs almost overcame, rallying from down 17-7 to lead 24-20 and stood a partially blocked field goal try awry from knotting it 27-27 with 1:24 left in the game.

They might have prevailed but for too many third dooms.