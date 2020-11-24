3 people focus of sanctions by state ethics panel

A sign for the Arkansas Ethics Commission is shown in this 2000 file photo.

Unsuccessful state Senate and Court of Appeals candidates and a Wheat Promotion Board member have been recently sanctioned by the Arkansas Ethics Commission, according to commission records.

State Senate candidate Ryan Craig, a Democrat from Prairie Grove, signed a consent order in which he agreed to pay a $50 fine and receive a public letter of caution from the commission, Director Graham Sloan said in a letter to Craig dated Friday. Craig agreed with the commission finding that he violated state law by failing to timely file a final campaign finance report for the March 3 primary election, Sloan said.

In the Nov. 3 general election, Craig lost to Sen. Jim Hendren, R-Sulphur Springs.

Court of Appeals candidate James McMenis of El Dorado signed a settlement of an ethics complaint and agreed with the commission issuing a public letter of caution against him.

McMenis agreed with the commission finding that he violated state law as a candidate for the Appeals Court's judge position in District 5 by failing to timely file a final campaign finance report, Sloan said in a letter to McMenis dated Nov. 13. The final campaign finance report for the nonpartisan judicial election was due April 30, and McMenis filed it Oct. 15, making it 168 days late, Sloan said.

McMenis informed the commission that he requested an extension multiple times from the secretary of state in order for him to file a final report at a later date, Sloan said.

McMenis requested the extension because he was suffering from flu-like symptoms before and after the date the report was due and because his campaign volunteers misplaced important documents that he needed in order to complete the report, Sloan said in his letter to McMenis.

"You attempted to retrieve these documents from your bank in a timely manner; however, the bank was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Sloan wrote.

In the March 3 nonpartisan judicial election, McMenis lost to Appeals Judge Mark Klappenbach.

Arkansas Wheat Promotion Board member Blake Swears of Carlisle signed a consent order for an ethics complaint, agreeing to pay a $50 fine and receive a public letter of caution from the commission.

He agreed with the commission finding that he violated state law by failing to timely file a Statement of Financial Interest for 2019, Sloan said in a letter to Swears dated Nov. 12.