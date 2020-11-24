Arts and Science Center collects $42,000 in 3-month fundraising

Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas Curator Chaney Jewell, left, and Executive Director Rachel Miller hang artwork in The ARTSpace on Main at 623 S. Main St. in preparation for an auction. (Special to The Commercial)

At the stroke of midnight on Sunday, the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas wrapped up three months of fundraising events, bringing in more than $42,000.

It was months of planning by staff and the artists who completed pieces for their first ever and covid-inspired ARTWORKS! Virtual Art Auction, the two-night Heart for the Arts telethon and a letter contribution campaign.

During the 10-day auction that ended Sunday night, the Arts and Science Center sold 13 of about 44 pieces for a total of $3,680. Most of the pieces sold between $100 and $500.

Chaney Jewell, Arts and Science Center curator, began contacting the artists this summer to see who would be interested in contributing pieces to the auction, said Shannon Frazeur, Arts and Science Center development assistant.

"We do the art auction pieces on consignment. This year, we increased our artists' share to a 70/30 split," with artists receiving the larger share, Frazeur said.

Some of the artists, like Cathy Burns, Rita Henry, Rachel Carty Koopes and Karen DeJarnette, donated their pieces outright, while Arts and Science Center supporter Catherine Anne Atkinson donated seven vintage Asian pieces. In that case, the Arts and Science Center keeps the total price.

"The event was a small fundraiser, but the main goal was to engage our volunteers, visitors and members who have been reaching out to ASC since we had to shut down on March 13," Executive Director Rachel Miller said.

That's also true of the center's Heart for the Arts telethon.

During the virtual telethon Nov. 13-14, which coincided with the start of the auction, there were about 100 telethon viewers. The Arts and Science Center raised about $5,000, Frazeur said.

These two were part of a three tier fall 2020 fundraiser that also included a letter contribution campaign that so far has raised about $35,480. They hope to reach the $50,000 mark, she said.

All three of these components would have been one event, but, Frazeur said, "Of course, we could not do that this year. So we spaced it out over three months, September through November."

The Arts and Science Center's bi-annual fundraising gala and art auction, which brought in as much as $90,000, was canceled earlier this year due to covid-19.

"It's never too late to donate," Frazeur said. "Donations can always be made at asc701.org/donate, or a check mailed to the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas at 701 S. Main Street, Pine Bluff, 71601."

As a bonus, those interested in an auction piece were able to get a sneak peek at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., prior to its scheduled early 2021 opening.

The ARTSpace is the Arts and Science Center's second facility, 11,000 square feet, and made possible by a $2.2 million grant by the Windgate Foundation.

Many of the structure's original elements remain, such as the wood floors, ceiling beams and tin tiles and brick walls.

Also, some that were added later, such a few bits of old graffiti, remain. One is dated 1940.

The most distinctive original features retained is an advertising mural for O.K. Purity Maid Ice Cream. O.K. Dairy was on the second floor.

The ARTSpace on Main is a mashup of modern and late last century elements, giving a nod to the original structure, built in 1920, that served as a firehouse, Miller said.

Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas Executive Director Rachel Miller, left, and Curator Chaney Jewell prepare donated art for an auction. (Special to The Commercial)

Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas Facilities Manager Martin Carty hangs artwork in The ARTSpace on Main in preparation for an art auction. (Special to The Commercial)

Karen DeJarnette's painting depicts 'The Longest Day of the Year.' (Special to The Commercial)