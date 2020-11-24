Balado excited about mix of veterans, newcomers

Injuries and late player arrivals because of covid-19 are just a few of the issues the Arkansas State University men's basketball team has had to encounter over the past four months, but Coach Mike Balado's excitement level is undeterred.

"We've got a lot of new guys, and I'm trying to get them accustomed to how hard we play in our system and all of that," Balado said. "It's been good, and I'm happy about where we're at considering everything that we've had to deal with up until this point."

Those dealings include Balado not holding a team practice until July 20. That meant the Red Wolves missed about four weeks of offseason work. And of course, the coronavirus pandemic has caused issues.

Balado believes it'll all be worth for his team, which adds a number of new faces to go along with a pair of preseason All-Sun Belt picks.

The Red Wolves are coming off a 16-16 season that saw them lose nine of their final 10 games, eight of which were by 10 points or less. ASU was picked to finish fourth in the West Division this season by the league's coaches.

Balado said his team's focus is solely on itself.

"I think our approach this year has been no matter what's been put in front of us, we've just got to deal with it head on," he said. "We know there's going to be a lot of adversity this year. Learning, coming in every day and getting 1% better ... just dealing with any adversity that comes our way. We just want to go out and be the best that we can be.

"We're going to keep going straight forward. We have our goal in mind, and that's to be successful no matter what comes. We're just going to fight through it."

Guards Marquis Eaton and Caleb Fields, who were 1-2 in scoring for ASU last season, were preseason second- and third-team selections, respectively. That's the first time two players from ASU nabbed all-league in the preseason since 2013-14.

Eaton, a 6-2 senior who was a third-team pick as a junior, averaged 13.3 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 38% (47 of 123) from the three-point line.

Fields, a 6-0 sophomore, averaged 11.1 points and became the third freshman in program history to record at least 100 assists.

"I'm excited about both of those guys," Balado said. "Quis has obviously been with me for four years and has grown into a really good player who understands me. He and I think very, very similar.

"And then Caleb was a huge surprise for us in his first year. He started 21 games and really didn't play like a freshman. He got a lot of miles under his belt. With the way we play, you've got to have good guards, and with those two, I feel very confident."

Balado also expressed confidence in returning guard Christian Willis (6-2, Sr.) and forward Antwon Jackson (6-7, Soph.). He said Willis is the team's best defender who shoots the ball well, and Jackson should've started more last season but played throughout February with a torn meniscus.

ASU's success may hinge on how well transfers and freshmen play. Balado said Keyon Wesley (6-9, Jr.), Tim Holland (6-8, Jr.) and Markise Davis (6-8, Jr.) will add strength, length and athleticism to the Red Wolves' front line, while Caleb London (6-4, Fr.), Lazar Grbovic (6-8, Fr.), Mario Fantina (6-4, Fr.) and Norchad Omier (6-7, Fr.) have stood out. Balado mentioned that he's been especially impressed with Omier, who he said is the first Nicaraguan-born player to sign a Division I basketball scholarship.

"He's been the biggest surprise by far," Balado said. "He's a throwback forward who's highly athletic with 7.5% body fat and played organized basketball for only about three years. He is one of the most elite rebounders I've ever coached. I put him in the same category as Montrezl Harrell, whom I coached at Louisville.

"He's got that tenacity, that motor. He's one of the nicest, most humble guys until you get him in between those lines. I wouldn't be surprised if he plays a ton of minutes."

Balado knows games aren't won on paper.

"One thing that we stress big time is culture and chemistry," he said. "Our guys get along great and practice has been really good. There's no selfishness, they're all playing for the same goal.

"But again when you put five guys out there that haven't really played with each other, there's still some kinks you've got to fight through. So the key for us is getting to know each other better and executing the system when we get to that point on the court.