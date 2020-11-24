County Clerk's Office closes due to covid, still open for early voting

FILE -- Voters keep a safe distance while lined up Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Benton County Clerk's office in Rogers. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

ROGERS -- The Benton County Clerk's Office at 2111 W Walnut St is temporarily closed due to covid-19, but voters can still go there to early vote for the runoff election.

Benton County Election Commission will staff the location so that voters can cast a ballot or drop off an absentee ballot, according to a news release.

Residents still have access to County Clerk services at offices at 215 E Central Ave in Bentonville and 707 S Lincoln St in Siloam Springs, according to the release.