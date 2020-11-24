Daniel enters with optimism, caution

A worldwide pandemic isn't going to discourage the Arkansas State women's basketball team from preparing for the 2020-21 season.

But the Red Wolves are approaching the campaign cautiously.

"It's been crazy," ASU Coach Matt Daniel said. "We have not been able to practice as much, and there's also a fine line of keeping everybody separated so you can actually get in some games.

"But even with covid, that doesn't slow down what transition defense needs to be. We've still got to get those things in and get everything ready because I'm excited our kids will finally get to play a game."

If all goes as planned, ASU will kick off its season Friday against the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

Daniel has seen just how fluid scheduling is nowadays, particularly with the Sun Belt Conference deciding to have its teams play only divisional opponents when conference play begins. But a game against the Golden Lions should give ASU a realistic gauge of just how far it's come during a time when the coronavirus is a daily topic of conversation.

"Just the unknown of what tomorrow is going to hold," he said when asked about the the toughest thing about this year. "You can make a plan, and then you have to go into quarantine, or you have to worry about testing happening. It's just that you're planning for the unplannable right now.

"We're trying to adjust to everything the best we can, and it's been tough."

The Red Wolves were 11-19 in Daniel's first season last year, including 8-10 in conference play. ASU was picked to finish fourth in the West Division in this year's preseason coaches poll, even though it returns its top three scorers from a year ago.

At the forefront for ASU is guard Jireh Washington, a 5-9 junior who was selected preseason third-team all-conference. The Memphis native also was a third-team pick at the end of her sophomore season after averaging 13.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists. She scored at least 10 points in 10 of her final 11 games in 2019-20.

The Red Wolves also can rely on seniors Morgan Wallace and Peyton Martin. Wallace, a 5-10 guard, registered a team-leading 8.2 rebounds per game while averaging 10.9 points and nearly 2 steals. Martin, a 5-11 forward, averaged 12.5 ppg last season and could end her career with more than 500 rebounds.

All three bring different elements to the court, but their overall guidance is invaluable.

"Their overall leadership is very good for us," he said. "When their energy is great, our team is better. And when it's not, we struggle. But that's why we're trying to continue to build that culture here. We're trying to build it the right way, and those three are a big part of that."

Daniel is high on forward Trinitee Jackson (6-3, Jr.), who he said has worked hard to change her frame during the summer, as well as University of Memphis transfer guard Jada Stinson (5-8, Jr.) and forward Talia Roldan (6-4, Jr.), who is joining the team after playing previously at Alabama-Birmingham.

All expect to be factors as the Red Wolves search for their first winning season since 2016 when they finished 27-6.

"We run a system where everybody can get rich," Daniel said. "We don't have that superstar system, and we're not selfish by nature. It's one where everybody can contribute on any given night."

That mentality will help ASU be better than what the league preseason prognostication suggests, Daniel said. He isn't setting precise expectations on the Red Wolves, either. They intend to take the one-game-at-a-time approach and proceed as needed.

"For us, all I want is the first stop and the first score against UAPB and let the rest take care of itself," he said. "That's covid, no covid. I want the first stop and first score, then let's see what's what.

"We just want to be the best versions of ourselves. We want to manage any expectations the best we can, especially while planning for the unplannable. As we move on, we'll see what happens."