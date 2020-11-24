Fayetteville planning commissioners hold on two projects with neighbor opposition

File photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK The city of Fayetteville logo is seen at City Hall on Feb. 14, 2017.

FAYETTEVILLE — The Planning Commission on Monday held a pair of separate projects that have garnered significant opposition from neighbors.

One project was for a bed and breakfast with associated events such as receptions and weddings on about 6 acres south of Persimmon Street, west of Rupple Road. The other was a proposed annexation and zoning plan for residential and commercial uses on nearly 82 acres east of Crossover Road and south of Zion Road. Both projects have single-family neighborhoods nearby.

The commission tabled the bed and breakfast request because notifications that went out in the mail to neighbors mistakenly described the project as an event center without mentioning a bed and breakfast with associated events.

The annexation and zoning plan item was tabled so engineers and designers could make revisions to the plan.

Commissioners took public comments on the bed and breakfast, but not the annexation. Both items will be reheard Dec. 14 online on Zoom.

The Persimmon Manor project would involve an owner-occupied bed and breakfast in a 4,200-square-foot home with the intent to hold events such as fundraisers, weddings and family gatherings. An additional 2,100-square-foot event center would be built on the south side of the property to host receptions, with on-site parking to accommodate attendees, according to city documents.

Neighborhoods lie to the north and south of the project, with Katherine’s Place nursing home to the east.

The city recommended limiting events to no later than 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 9 p.m. on Sunday. Also, there would be no live outdoor music and the requested permit would expire and be reevaluated by the commission after a year.

Property owner Justin Jones said his family wants to act as good neighbors and enhance the community. He said the property has adequate space on all sides to help prevent disturbances to nearby residences.

“We want to take everyone of these concerns seriously from the public, and we want to assure them that we will take good care of the place and respect their wishes,” he said.

Ben Israel, president of the Cross Keys property owners association for the neighborhood to the north, said a bed and breakfast alone could work but nearly all of the neighbors opposed an event center. He worried especially about the impact on the neighboring nursing home.

“This is a terrible idea to bring that event center into a neighborhood where on one side you have 70 or 80 people who are in the last years of their life, trying to gain some peace and comfort living there, and then you add this thing next door,” Israel said.

Commissioners expressed differing viewpoints on granting the permit, but voted to table because of the discrepancy in the public notification. Kris Paxton voted against tabling, saying he saw no pathway to voting “yes.”

For the annexation and zoning plan request, about 59 of nearly 82 acres would be annexed into the northeastern city limits. Commercial uses would face Zion Road, with a mix of residential uses, including apartments and single-family homes up to quadplexes, throughout the rest of the property.

The commission received a plethora of written public feedback in opposition to the project, citing concerns over drainage, flooding, increased traffic and disruption to the rural setting.

Blake Murray with Engineering Services said the development team had spoken with city staff and wanted to return with a revised plan that better reflected the city’s goals.

Commissioner Matt Hoffman made a motion to not take public comments and table the item, saying it seemed clear the plan would undergo significant changes.

“I don’t think anybody’s time is going to be well served by an extended period of public comment on a version of this item that won’t even be up for consideration next time we see this,” he said.