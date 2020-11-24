Group honors UAPB's Martin

Brenda Martin, chair of the Department of Human Sciences at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, recently received the Outstanding Educator of the Year award from the Arkansas Association of Family and Consumer Sciences.

"The annual award recognizes an exemplary professional in the field of family and consumer sciences," according to a news release.

Applicants for the award included association members who are professionals in extension, secondary education and higher education.

In addition to her responsibilities as department chair, Martin also teaches three family and consumer sciences courses at UAPB. Coursework engages students in policy making and community service and outreach, according to the release.

"In teaching, my goal is to help students understand that they must share their talents with the community to help others reach their potential," she said.

Martin said her goals for the year include increasing enrollment in the Department of Human Sciences, increasing scholarship opportunities for incoming freshmen and promoting the department's new degree program in hospitality and tourism management.

"Visiting family and consumer sciences classrooms in high schools across the state gives us direct access to bright students already interested in the field," Martin said. "These students stand to benefit greatly from new scholarship opportunities at UAPB and career opportunities in family and consumer sciences. With the new program in hospitality and tourism management, we are able to provide a pool of qualified employees to new hotels and gaming ventures across Arkansas and the Delta region."

Martin said the new program's curriculum includes courses in event planning, tourism concepts, lodging operations, hospitality and human resources, hospitality sales and marketing, gaming and revenue management. Other program options offered through the Department of Human Sciences include human development, merchandising and design, food service management, nutrition food science and human sciences education.