Ivy Center provides dates for December workshops

Ivy Center for Education will sponsor these workshops by Zoom:

• Tuesday, Dec. 1 -- From 6-7 p.m., Club Scrub Future Medical Professionals will meet with Renisha Ward, the historically Black colleges and universities education coordinator at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Students in 7-12th grades interested in careers in medicine are encouraged to attend.

• Saturday, Dec. 5 -- From 10 a.m. to noon, a free ACT boot camp will be held with Charity Smith, an education official. Interested 7-12th graders should register for the workshop by sending an email request to mattie1908@gmail.com.

• Tuesday, Dec. 8 -- From 6-7 p.m., Future Engineers will meet with Sederick Rice at UAPB. Seventh through 12th graders interested in careers in engineering are encouraged to attend.

• Tuesday, Dec. 15 -- From 6-7 p.m., a workshop about human trafficking will be presented by Angela Rober of Whole Nedz/Grief Support organization.

• Saturday, Dec. 19 -- From 10 a.m. to noon, a free ACT boot camp will be held with Smith. Interested 7-12th graders should register for the workshop by sending an email request to mattie1908@gmail.com.

Details: Mattie Collins at mattie1908@gmail.com or Patricia Berry at Pberry867@gmail.com.