Man fatally shot in southwest Little Rock

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Police on Monday evening were investigating a homicide in the 7600 block of Eagle Drive in southwest Little Rock, according to a department news release.

Police said that shortly before 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area and discovered a deceased Black man lying on the ground. Homicide detectives arrived and began investigating, police said.

Mark Edwards, a Little Rock police spokesman, said no information on a suspect was available for release.