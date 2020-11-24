Man held in I-530 shooting that killed teen, hurt 3 others

A 20-year-old man from Pine Bluff has been arrested in a Sept. 3 shooting on Interstate 530 south of Little Rock that left one teenager dead and three others wounded, the Arkansas State Police announced on Monday.

In a news release, state police said Anthony Madison was being held in the Saline County jail without bail in connection with the shooting. He faces one count of capital murder and three counts of attempted capital murder. Special agents of the state police's Criminal Investigation Division led the investigation into the shooting.

According to state police spokesman Bill Sadler, Pine Bluff police arrested Madison after the case agent assigned to the investigation obtained a warrant about 10 days ago.

"Since that time the state police has been searching for Madison with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies familiar with the case," Sadler wrote in an email. "During the weekend he was believed to be in the Pine Bluff area and was picked-up by Pine Bluff police officers who held Madison on the warrant while agents responded to their location."

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Search all killings in Little Rock, North Little Rock this year at arkansasonline.com/2020homicides]

Madison was booked into the Saline County jail on Saturday, according to a jail roster.

On I-530 north of Woodson Lateral Road, 19-year-old Devonta Miller was pronounced dead at the scene after he was struck by gunfire while riding in the front passenger seat of a vehicle, a Dodge Charger, with three other teenagers.

The gunfire came from another vehicle that pulled up alongside the Charger, state police said in a statement released in September.

Behind the wheel of the Charger was 19-year-old Deddrick Childs. In the rear seats were 18-year-old Derek Parks and 19-year-old Austin Hunter. All three were hospitalized with injuries, police said at the time.

The shooting took place shortly before 8 p.m., and the victims were all Little Rock residents, according to police.