NLR approves 3% rise in jail bill

North Little Rock City Hall at 300 Main St. is shown in this 2020 file photo. ( Stephen Simpson )

The North Little Rock City Council on Monday unanimously approved a resolution to pay 3% more to the county for the cost of operating and maintaining the Pulaski County jail.

The resolution states that the city agrees to pay $1,098,717 in 2021, an increase from the agreement adopted in 2019. The county received $1,066,716 from the city in 2020.

There is a caveat in the resolution that the city and county will review the agreement three months into 2021 to see if it's feasible during the pandemic.

"After we get the three-month quarterly, revenue-wise for North Little Rock and Little Rock, we might have to adjust up or down according to our income," Mayor Joe Smith said last week. "Covid being out there means we don't know what the situation will be month to month, so the county judge thought this would be a fair way to start, and we agreed."

Pulaski County municipalities shifted from running their own jails when the county jail opened in the 1990s. Since then, municipalities have contracted with the county to house their inmates.

This is the second consecutive year with an increase in cost for the cities' use of the jail, with fees increasing 25% between 2019 and 2020.

Pulaski County Justice of the Peace Phil Stowers said earlier this year that he believes Little Rock and North Little Rock have been getting charged less for how much they use the jail, while smaller cities like Jacksonville and Maumelle pay unfairly high amounts.

The Pulaski County Quorum Court's agenda committee in October sent an ordinance to the full Quorum Court that would have set a daily fee for municipalities to keep inmates in the county jail if a new agreement couldn't be reached on a flat fee.

The ordinance would have charged municipalities $64.70 per day per inmate without an agreement between County Judge Barry Hyde and mayors within the county.

Smith said it was good to avoid a per-diem agreement because of the complications surrounding a daily fee for an inmate.

The City Council also unanimously approved an ordinance to raise the salaries of the city clerk and city attorney.

The clerk's salary will be increased to $88,000, and the city attorney's salary will increase to $120,000, effective Dec. 12.

Smith told the City Council on Monday that the move was to catch up to neighboring cities. The mayor said a recent Arkansas Municipal League survey revealed salaries for North Little Rock's city clerk-treasurer and city attorney are substantially lower than the average salary paid by Arkansas cities with populations of more than 45,000.

An ordinance to grant special use to allow outdoor sales, display, food trucks and entertainment at the property at 7420 Counts Massie Road also received unanimous approval after several minutes of discussion.

The City Council was told entertainment there will be limited to a single person playing an instrument and no cover charge will be permitted.

Business hours will be from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday, and there will be a maximum of four food trucks.