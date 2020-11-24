NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Fishing deep remains the best way to catch black bass.

Larry Walker at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said using a jig and pig 10 to 25 feet is a favorite fall tactic. The catching can be slow, he said. Working spinner baits or crank baits in shallow water is worth a try.

Striped bass continue their migration to the south end of the lake. Brood minnows or shad is the best way to catch them. Finding schools of shad with stripers around them is a good way to fish. Stripers are likely to be found between Prairie Creek and Hickory Creek parks.

Crappie fishing has improved. Anglers report catching some big crappie. Use minnows or jigs around timber or in the shade of docks.

Average surface water temperature is in the mid-50s to 60 degrees.

Beaver tailwater

Beaver Dam Store reports good trout fishing. Drift fishing from a boat is recommended because of prolonged power generation at Beaver Dam that creates high water and current.

Fly fishing is good in low water with size 16 midges fished under a strike indicator. Good colors are copper and black, red and silver or root beer.

Small jigs are working. The best jig color is olive combined with orange or black. Small spoons in red and gold or gold and silver are effective. Try size 5 or 7 countdown Rapalas on the lower end of the tailwater.

The best trout baits are nightcrawlers or Power Bait in bright colors combined with a waxworm.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said few anglers are fishing. Bluegill are biting worms or small black jigs. Try minnows or jigs for crappie eight 10 to feet deep.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said black bass fishing is good with jig and pigs. Trolling crank baits is producing fair results for crappie. Use baits that run eight to 10 feet deep. Bluegill are biting fair on worms or crickets.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said all fish are moving shallow at all Bella Vista lakes.

Black bass are biting plastic worms in red-shad color at any Bella Vista lake. Crappie are biting jigs or 2-inch Keitech Swing Impact swim baits in a shad color.

Catfish always bite well after a rain where fresh water enters the lakes, Wiseman said. Nightcrawlers or liver are the best baits.

Swepco Lake

Justin Hopper, fisheries technician with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, said anglers are catching crappie. Game and Fish started stocking crappie in Swepco Lake about four years ago. Try minnows or jigs around timber.

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass at Swepco Lake with plastic worms. Square-bill crank baits are worth a cast. Try top-water lures at dawn, dusk and cloudy days.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with tube baits, grubs or buzz baits.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good fishing for black bass at Lake Tenkiller with crank baits, plastic worms, spinner baits or jig and pigs. Fish around brush, docks, points or timber.

Bluegilll and redear fishing is good with worms, minnows or small jigs.

At Grand Lake, catfish are biting well on liver, cut bait or stink bait. Coves and main lake shorelines are good areas to try. Black bass fishing is fair with crank baits, spinner baits and plastic worms. Work them around docks, rock and standing timber.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing guide service said black bass are starting to hit jerk baits. Fish them along gravel and rock points where there is wind. On calm days, go with a pee wee football jig 10 to 25 feet deep.

Black bass may also bite swim baits worked along points. Try bass fishing in the center of creek arms. Use jigging spoons or ice fishing jigs 20 to 45 feet deep above tree tops.